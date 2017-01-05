Boise T-shirt company makes Women’s March shirts for Idaho event

A pair of teens have organized a post-inaugual women’s march in Boise on Jan. 21 — the same day as a national march.
FourthWaveApparel, which sells feminist apparel, in Boise is making T-shirts to commemorate the Idaho event. Orders for the shirts must be made at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. They can be purchased online here.
People for Unity, founded by Boise high school students Nora Harren and Colette Raptosh, created the design for the T-shirts, and FourthWave is printing them.
Raptosh told Statesman Reporter Bill Dentzer that her family and the community have been supportive of the Idaho march, but some of her peers have said it won’t change anything. Harren said someone drew swastikas on her car with a Sharpie.
The Jan. 21 march in Boise isn’t a women-only event.
“It’s for anyone in support of human rights,” Raptosh said.
Fourth Wave saw its T-shirt sales shoot up during the run-up to the election, after President-Elect Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman.”
Noelle Perner, a co-owner of the apparel company, said she expected the “Nasty Woman” shirt sales to fall off significantly after the election but sales have stayed strong, she said. They’ve since added T-shirts with the slogans: “Pantsuit Nation,” “Not My President” and “Smash the Patriarchy.”
“Sales were up by 200 percent from our average baseline leading up to the election, and they’re up by 350% now,” Perner said. “Nasty Woman is still our most popular shirt overall, but we’ve sold a lot of Idaho march T-shirts too.”
