After tough day delivering hot meals, Metro Meals on Wheels will take Thursday off

Metro Meals on Wheels won’t be delivering meals Thursday due to poor weather and dangerous road conditions.
“We’ve never done this,” said Grant Jones, director of the group. “We just feel the safety of our employees and volunteers is paramount.”
The group delivers more than 900 meals each week day in Ada County. They will resume delivery on hot meals on Friday. As always on Friday, they will also deliver about 700 frozen meals for weekend consumption.
Jones said staff and volunteers had some trouble delivering on Wednesday but had no accidents or falls. Many who received the meals were extremely thankful, he said, and they urged those making the deliveries to consider taking Thursday off due to the inclement weather.
Metro Meals on Wheels has 16 staff and 420 volunteers. Contact Jones at 724-3458, or e-mail, gjones@metromealsonwheels.net
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments