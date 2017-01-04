Police escort will honor injured Boise officer Thursday. Here’s where you can view it.

Earlier this week, Boise police encouraged members of the public to turn out Thursday and show their support while Cpl. Kevin Holtry is escorted through town to the Boise Airport.
Now, the details of that escort route have been released.
Holtry was injured in a November shooting that wounded another officer and killed a police dog. He was paralyzed below the waist and his left leg was amputated below the knee. Alleged shooter Marco Romero, the focus of a police search following an earlier shooting in Meridian, was killed.
He described his condition and thanked the public for its support in an emotional video released Monday.
Holtry will now fly to Craig Hospital, a specialty spinal cord rehabilitation hospital near Denver, to continue his recovery.
He’ll be escorted from Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center on Curtis Road to Jackson Jet Center at the Boise Airport. There, he’ll be loaded onto a medical transport plane.
The expected route will start along North Liberty Street, behind the hospital campus, and wind down Emerald and a couple of smaller streets, along Barrister Drive in front of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, to Cole Road and eventually, the airport. The escort — provided by Boise police and other law enforcement agencies — is expected to start around 8:45 a.m., but that could change based on medical need, flight delays, weather and other issues.
Where’s a good spot to watch and show your support?
Boise police suggest the Furniture Row parking lot or Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple along Cole, or the Stinker or Maverick stations at Cole and Victory roads.
Drive carefully and be sure to dress for the cold.
And if you can’t make it, know that Holtry has already heard the community’s care and support. In Monday’s video he described it as “a tsunami of love and prayers and well-wishes from people I don’t even know.”
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.
Comments