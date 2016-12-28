Gardner Co. plans daycare in Downtown Boise U.S. Bank building

Gardner Co., the Downtown Boise developer that built Idaho’s tallest building and bought the second-tallest, has heard from some of its tenants that a daycare facility would be really handy, according to documents filed with the city of Boise.
“Currently there are not a lot of daycare options in Downtown Boise and this project seeks to fulfill that need,” a letter explaining Gardner’s request for permits to develop and operate the daycare space reads.
Gardner is asking the city’s approval to use 4,200 square feet — almost half — of the U.S. Bank building’s first floor for the daycare facility. The building is located on the southwest corner of Capitol Boulevard and Main Street. Gardner bought it in 2013 and recently finished a two-building, multi-use project on its west and south sides that includes retail, office, convention, meeting and public transportation space.
In addition to the indoor daycare space, a 1,500-square-foot area east of the U.S. Bank building would be fenced off and used as an outdoor recreation area.
“Another potential resource the daycare can take advantage of is the recently redone Grove Plaza,” the explanation letter reads. “The Grove is immediately adjacent to the Daycare and would allow the children access without crossing any streets. There is also the Capitol Park that is 2 blocks north of the Daycare.”
City of Boise planner Brent Moore said the daycare fits one of the goals of the city’s comprehensive plan — adding more childcare options in the Downtown area.
The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider Gardner’s application Jan. 9. That meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the third-floor City Council chambers of City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
Sven Berg
