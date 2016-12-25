I-84 closed in southern Idaho between I-86 junction and Utah border

Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department cited hazardous driving conditions and “zero visibility” as their reasons for closing the section of Interstate 84 between mile marker 222 and the Utah border.
The agencies announced the closure early Sunday morning, and it remained in effect as of 10 a.m.
“There is no estimate as to when the road will be re-opened,” according to an Idaho State Police news release.
Interstate 86 was open in both directions.
To learn more about this and other closures, check can check www.511.idaho.gov, call 511 from any cell phone, or call 888-432-7623.
