It could be 2-3 more weeks before investigation wraps into fatal Boise fire

Authorities say they are waiting for the results from toxicology tests of the woman who died in the Dec. 10 Arbor Crossing Apartments fire before announcing the fire’s cause.
It’s expected to take another two or three weeks before those test results come back from the state crime lab, said Tammy Barry, spokeswoman for the Boise Fire Department.
Wendy Comfort, 45, lived on the third floor of the 24-unit building that burned, one part of the Arbor Crossing complex in the 5100 block of West Stoker Lane. She died; five other people were injured, including four residents and a firefighter.
Damage to electrical equipment rendered the entire complex unsuitable for living and 24 families were forced to leave. In recent days, police say, three apartments in the building have been burglarized.
Fire officials said they wanted to wait for the test results, which will allow them to determine the cause and manner of Comfort’s death, before finalizing conclusions on the cause of the fire, Barry said.
The International Rescue Committee worked with Airbnb to provide housing for some of the displaced families —many of them refugees — for a month. The American Red Cross, the city of Boise and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also provided assistance.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
Comments