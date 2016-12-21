Boise & Garden City

December 21, 2016 6:46 PM

No one injured in pickup-train crash near Boise Airport

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

A pickup truck was hit by a slow-moving train Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle tried to cross railroad tracks on Enterprise Street near the intersection with Commerce Avenue, Boise police report.

Reports indicate the vehicle attempted to cross the train tracks at Enterprise about 2 p.m., but failed to clear the tracks in time and was struck by the train, police said in a news release. The driver of the vehicle reported no injuries and was cited for failure to yield.

Officers remind drivers to check signs and look for a train before beginning to cross railroad tracks; never stop on or near train tracks, especially during busy holiday traffic; and always allow room between your vehicle and train crossings when stopped in traffic.

Related content

Boise & Garden City

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos