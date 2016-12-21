No one injured in pickup-train crash near Boise Airport

A pickup truck was hit by a slow-moving train Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle tried to cross railroad tracks on Enterprise Street near the intersection with Commerce Avenue, Boise police report.
Reports indicate the vehicle attempted to cross the train tracks at Enterprise about 2 p.m., but failed to clear the tracks in time and was struck by the train, police said in a news release. The driver of the vehicle reported no injuries and was cited for failure to yield.
Officers remind drivers to check signs and look for a train before beginning to cross railroad tracks; never stop on or near train tracks, especially during busy holiday traffic; and always allow room between your vehicle and train crossings when stopped in traffic.
