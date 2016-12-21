You asked us: What’s with all the Boise police escorts on the roads this week?

Curious why Boise Police Department vehicles are rolling around town with tour buses this week?
The University of Idaho and Colorado State football teams are here this week for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Thursday.
As they travel from event to event, Boise police officers escort their buses, part of a contract the city has with Boise State University, said Haley Williams, BPD spokeswoman.
“Division I teams get (this type of escort) across the country so it’s part of the university offer now,” she said. “This week we have 13 officers dedicated to when they need it and sometimes they split between the two teams.”
The officers involved do the work during their normal on-duty shifts and no extra overtime is involved, Williams said.
During the regular season, BPD escorts Boise State’s visiting football opponents. This week, the escorts may be more visible because the teams are involved in more community events leading up to the bowl.
Thursday’s game starts at 5 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
