Islamic Center offers donations, get-well wishes for seriously injured Boise officer

Members of the Islamic Center of Boise gathered donations and signatures for a get-well card for Boise Police Cpl. Kevin Holtry, who remains hospitalized after being shot by a suspect Nov. 11
Representatives of the Islamic Center dropped off the donation and handmade card Monday, and grateful police posted the news on Facebook.
“We are grateful and honored to live in such a supportive community,” Boise police said in the post, which features photos of the card and Police Chief Bill Bones thanking those who delivered it. “This is the type of kindness and energy that makes being a police officer in Boise a special opportunity.”
Holtry, a member of BPD’s Special Operations Unit, was shot multiple times and critically injured during a shootout with suspect Marco Romero, who died after officers returned fire. Cpl. Chris Davis was shot in the leg and released from the hospital the next day. Police dog Jardo also was shot and died the next week.
Holtry, a 17-year veteran of the force was initially in critical condition at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center but was upgraded to fair condition several weeks ago. Chief Bones has said Holtry faces a long, difficult recovery but is tough and resilient.
