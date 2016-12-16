Boise junior high games canceled, decision pending on high school sports

Students at schools with open campuses in the Boise School District were urged to remain at school during Friday’s lunch break because of icy conditions on area roads.
“We’re recommending that they stay on campus,” said Dan Hollar, spokesman for the district.
Off-campus classes at the Treasure Valley Math and Science Center and at the Professional Technical Dennis Education Center have been canceled for Friday afternoon, Hollar said. The district didn’t want extra buses on the road, he said.
Junior High athletic events scheduled for Friday afternoon have also been canceled. The district said it would make a decision about high school games before 2 p.m.
