25 Boise agencies come together to help displaced Arbor Crossing families

Thirty-two children and 43 adults across 24 families were displaced by a fire that tore through an apartment complex on West Stoker Street this past weekend, said regional Red Cross volunteer Linda Raine.
Now the Red Cross is organizing local agencies to provide assistance to those families in this time of crisis.
Thursday, the group announced it has set up a “multi-agency resource center” where displaced folks can get acccess to all the resources they might need.
Five people were injured and one woman died at the Arbor Crossing complex fire. It’s still unclear what caused the blaze, Tammy Barry, a spokeswoman for the Boise Fire Department, said Wednesday.
Messages left this week for the company that manages the property, Cottonwood Residential, had not been returned as of Thursday morning.
Everybody has a warm place to stay, either at a hotel or with family members or friends, Raine said. But it’s still unclear what the permanent solution will be for many of the families.
“The Red Cross is proud to join our nonprofit, faith based and government partners to provide hope and help residents navigate the road to recovery,” said Nicole Sirak Irwin, regional CEO for the Idaho and Montana Red Cross, in a statement. “I love seeing our community pull together to wrap around these families at a very special time of year.”
Do you want to help? Some options:
▪ United Way of Treasure Valley has set up a fund at this link.
▪ The Boise Schools Foundation is collecting donations for school-aged children and their families here.
▪ Donate to the Red Cross: redcross.org/Idaho, 800-853-2570 or mail checks to American Red Cross of Greater Idaho, 5380 W. Franklin Road, Boise, ID 83705.
▪ Or, of course, contact any of the resource center partners mentioned below about other ways to support them.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Agencies involved in the multi-agency resource center
- Ada County Emergency Management
- Agency for New Americans
- American Red Cross of Greater Idaho
- Boise Fire
- City of Boise
- Boise City/Ada County Housing Authority
- Boise School District
- Boise School Foundation
- Boise School Transportation
- Calvary Chapel
- CATCH
- Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's 2-1-1 Idaho CareLine and Resource & Service Navigation programs
- Idaho Humane Society
- Idaho Office Emergency Management
- Idaho Housing Authority
- Idaho Office on Refugees
- IDVOAD
- International Rescue Committee
- Jesse Tree
- LDS Charities
- The Salvation Army
- United Methodist
- United Way of Treasure Valley
- Valley Regional Transit
- World Relief
