Traffic, compatibility head concerns over Southwest Boise apartments

A small neighborhood of single-family homes in Southwest Boise would rather see houses like theirs on a nearby five-acre parcel instead of the 20 apartment buildings Summit Development plans to build.
The neighbors, many of whom live on Chase Street and Hackamore Drive between Maple Grove Road and Vinnell Way, think Summit’s project doesn’t fit their low-density neighborhood.
Steve White, who’s helping plan the project, disagrees. He pointed out that the lot Summit chose is surrounded by commercial and multifamily uses. He said the 18 four-plex buildings that would make up the bulk of the project are replicas of buildings on the west and north sides of the single-family subdivision.
White described his project as a buffer between the commercial buildings and the freestanding homes.
Neighbors also worry about adding traffic to the streets in their area, which soon will be home to a new Idaho Humane Society facility east of Summit’s project. The most recent traffic counts for Overland Road east of Maple Grove Road tallied more than 33,000 cars in a 24-hour period.
The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved Summit’s plan in October. Neighbors appealed that decision to the City Council, which is scheduled to hear the matter Tuesday.
The council meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the third-floor council chambers at City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
Comments