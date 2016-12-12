Ada coroner identifies woman who died in Saturday Boise apartment fire

The Ada County coroner on Monday released the identity of a woman who died in a Saturday apartment fire.
Arbor Crossing Apartments resident Wendy Comfort, 45, was pronounced dead on Saturday, according to the coroner’s release. The cause and manner of her death awaits toxicology results that the coroner says may take several weeks to receive.
It’s not yet clear what caused the fire at the apartment complex on the 5100 block of West Stoker Lane. No other injuries were deemed life-threatening: Three people, including one child, were treated at the scene, while one person was sent to the hospital. A firefighter also sustained minor injuries.
The Boise branch of the American Red Cross, along with the Boise Burnout Fund, is coordinating aid efforts for those affected by the blaze. As of Monday morning, the entire 24-unit building was blocked off, displacing several families.
A spokeswoman for the Red Cross said the organization was helping 21 families in some capacity.
