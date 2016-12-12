You can’t bring this type of smartphone into St. Luke’s. Here’s why

The Samsung Galaxy 7 Note smartphone made explosive headlines this year since it’s literally exploded.
Now St. Luke’s is banning the phone from their premises across Idaho, according to a press release.
The ban is in effect for employees, patients and visitors to the hospital and signage will be put up to remind folks to leave their phone outside of St. Luke’s facilities, according to the release.
If you have this type of Samsung phone, the company recommends that you power it down and get a refund, according to the release.
In September the federal government banned the Galaxy phone from airlines.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
