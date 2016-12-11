At least one hospitalized in Main Street rollover crash Sunday

A rollover crash in West Boise has sent at least one person to the hospital on Sunday afternoon, according to an Ada County emergency dispatcher.
A Nissan Xterra was turned on its side in the intersection of Main and 27th streets around 3 p.m. Sunday, and the hood of a nearby compact car appeared to be completely torn off. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident or how many vehicles were involved.
The dispatcher said at least one patient was taken to a local hospital, but the extent of that individual’s injuries are not known. The dispatcher also said Fairview Avenue had been shut down north of 27th street.
