Ada County investigating death of an Idaho Department of Correction inmate

A 56-year-old inmate at an Idaho maximum security prison south of Boise, died early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Idaho Department of Correction.
Aurelio Moya Barajas was found on the floor of his single-bed cell around 2 a.m. The correctional officer who found him saw that he was still responsive, but he quickly stopped breathing and his pulse faded. Staff attempted emergency treatment, but Barajas was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m., according to the release.
It appears that his death was natural, but IDOC handed over the investigation into the cause over to Ada County Sheriff’s Office. ACSO “processed Barajas’ cell as a crime scene,” reads the release.
Barajas had been sentenced to life in prison in May 1993 without parole for the first degree murder, and also up to 20 additional years for robbery.
