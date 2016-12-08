Boise launches survey in effort to improve customer service

Starting Friday, 7,000 randomly selected Boise households will receive postcards inviting them to complete a city of Boise survey over the phone or online.
The survey is designed to gauge residents’ opinions on the service they receive and what they would like to see from the city. It is part of the “citizen experience initiative, and organization-wide effort to improve customer service in all areas of interaction between Boise’s residents and their city government,” according to a City Hall news release.
“This ‘high-touch meets high-tech’ effort centers on giving city leaders and staff the information, technology, skills and systems to better, more effectively engage and serve residents through daily interactions,” the news release reads.
The city is paying Seattle firm National Research Group $21,875 to conduct the survey, spokesman Mike Journee said.
