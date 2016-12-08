Boise & Garden City

December 8, 2016 9:18 AM

Boise State accidentally tells students they’re not students

By Erin Fenner

Boise State apologized via Twitter Wednesday for sending out an erroneous message to most of its more than 22,000 students which stated their student status was “discontinued.”

Amid the mistake students lost access to their student systems, accounts and services.

The mass detachment of student status was caused by a “computer glitch,” according to BSU spokesperson Greg Hahn.

The Office of Information Technology put out a release Wednesday explaining how the glitch happened and how they’re addressing the mistake:

“A script that tells one of processes what to do was not interpreted correctly, for reasons we’re still trying to figure out. Whatever the cause, this resulted in a worst-case scenario that detached University accounts from their associated roles.

Put simply, people’s accounts lost rights to systems and services.

This incident triggered automated email notifications to send to all active Boise State students to inform them that, because their University status was erroneously defined as suspended, they had 30 days before their student email access was cut off.”

Students aired their frustration on social media, and the university responded directly to many of those complaints.

Students regained “rights and access within about 90 minutes,” OIT reported.

OIT reported they sent about 50,000 follow-up emails to students apologizing and explaining the error.

