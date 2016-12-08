Boise State accidentally tells students they’re not students

Boise State apologized via Twitter Wednesday for sending out an erroneous message to most of its more than 22,000 students which stated their student status was “discontinued.”
Amid the mistake students lost access to their student systems, accounts and services.
#BoiseState - Due to systems process error overnight, an email was sent to many/all students stating “student status had been discontinued” pic.twitter.com/kvSBK0JtCb— Boise State (@boisestatelive) December 7, 2016
The mass detachment of student status was caused by a “computer glitch,” according to BSU spokesperson Greg Hahn.
Boise State: oh it's dead week, students are stressed to the max?— Sierra Rude (@Rude_Sierra) December 7, 2016
Also Boise state: tell everyone that we deleted their student emails
The Office of Information Technology put out a release Wednesday explaining how the glitch happened and how they’re addressing the mistake:
“A script that tells one of processes what to do was not interpreted correctly, for reasons we’re still trying to figure out. Whatever the cause, this resulted in a worst-case scenario that detached University accounts from their associated roles.
Put simply, people’s accounts lost rights to systems and services.
This incident triggered automated email notifications to send to all active Boise State students to inform them that, because their University status was erroneously defined as suspended, they had 30 days before their student email access was cut off.”
Students aired their frustration on social media, and the university responded directly to many of those complaints.
Shoutout to Boise State for making me have a little breakdown because of that email— Kaylalaa (@KaylaKetchie_) December 7, 2016
@KaylaKetchie_ We deeply apologize for the fright our mistake caused. We DO want you to be a student. Everything is going to be ok!— Boise State (@boisestatelive) December 7, 2016
Students regained “rights and access within about 90 minutes,” OIT reported.
OIT reported they sent about 50,000 follow-up emails to students apologizing and explaining the error.
Oh my god BSU accidentally sent out an e-mail to EVERY active student today that said they were no longer enrolled at Boise State. How— hannah (@hannahslame) December 8, 2016
