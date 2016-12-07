Boise firefighter heard call for help, now gets award for mountain rescue

Every year for decades, the Wednesday Quilters at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church make hundreds of quilts (and some closer to home). Every October, they spread them out on the pews so the congregation can admire them and help bless them. Then they pack them up and fill a truck with boxes of quilts from six other church groups — about 1,000 quilts in all — and truck them to the Lutheran World Relief distribution center in Portland. From there, the quilts will be distributed to wherever there’s need, somewhere in the world.