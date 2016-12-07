Boise firefighter heard call for help, now gets award for mountain rescue

More than three months after he and his wife, a nurse, helped rescue a severely injured hiker in Colorado, Boise Senior Firefighter Shane Nelson were surprised Wednesday by a Valor Award ceremony featuring the hiker, Dave Smith, and Smith's family. Smith and his parents say he was hours from death when the couple gave him emergency medical treatment and called for help.
Kristin Rodine krodine@idahostatesman.com

Boise & Garden City

Ladies sew warmth and love into quilts for those who need them all

Every year for decades, the Wednesday Quilters at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church make hundreds of quilts (and some closer to home). Every October, they spread them out on the pews so the congregation can admire them and help bless them. Then they pack them up and fill a truck with boxes of quilts from six other church groups — about 1,000 quilts in all — and truck them to the Lutheran World Relief distribution center in Portland. From there, the quilts will be distributed to wherever there’s need, somewhere in the world.

Boise & Garden City

How to move a tree on giant hot dogs in Boise

David Cox, a tree expert with Environmental Design, a nationally noted tree moving company, explains how crews will move Boise's iconic sequoia tree, the largest in the state. The tree is in the way of the St. Luke's expansion project. It will move to a new site at Fort Boise Park.

Boise & Garden City

Safe and healthy: Boise students walk to school

Promoting walking to school as a cool thing to do — as well as highlighting the health benefits — Gov. Butch Otter and Rep. Mike Simpson and Longfellow Elementary students walked about a half-mile from Camel's Back Park to the school. It's part of International Walk to School Day, which is observed in 41 countries.

Boise & Garden City

A trip to the top of Boise

In July 2015, Idaho Statesman reporter Sven Berg climbed the 310-foot crane at City Center Plaza from the depths of the future Main Street Station to one of the highest vantage points in Boise. Come along with Sven and ESI project engineer Adam Johnson for a dose of vertigo and some spectacular views.

Boise & Garden City

Spirit of Boise balloons launch over Boise

Ride with Boise pilot Randy Ashton, who launched Thursday morning with 30 other balloons in the 25th annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Balloons will fly throughout the weekend, launching from Ann Morrison Park. Ashton's balloon is called "Damnit Irving." It's a funny story.

Editor's Choice Videos