Boise firefighter heard call for help, now gets award for mountain rescue
More than three months after he and his wife, a nurse, helped rescue a severely injured hiker in Colorado, Boise Senior Firefighter Shane Nelson were surprised Wednesday by a Valor Award ceremony featuring the hiker, Dave Smith, and Smith's family. Smith and his parents say he was hours from death when the couple gave him emergency medical treatment and called for help.Kristin Rodine krodine@idahostatesman.com