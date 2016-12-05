Car crashes into Incident Response vehicle on Connector; 2 injured

The Idaho Transportation Department Incident Response Unit was responding to a traffic hazard and headed east on the flyover between Interstate 84 and the I-184 Connector Monday afternoon when it was rear-ended by a Nissan Rogue, Idaho State Police report.
The Nissan’s driver, Vanessa Oliver, 35, and passenger Margaret Peck, 75, both of Emmett, were injured and taken by ambulance to a local hospital, ISP reports. The crash happened about 1:50 p.m.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, Idaho State Police reports. The crash remains under investigation.
