December 5, 2016 7:12 PM

Car crashes into Incident Response vehicle on Connector; 2 injured

By Kristin Rodine

The Idaho Transportation Department Incident Response Unit was responding to a traffic hazard and headed east on the flyover between Interstate 84 and the I-184 Connector Monday afternoon when it was rear-ended by a Nissan Rogue, Idaho State Police report.

The Nissan’s driver, Vanessa Oliver, 35, and passenger Margaret Peck, 75, both of Emmett, were injured and taken by ambulance to a local hospital, ISP reports. The crash happened about 1:50 p.m.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, Idaho State Police reports. The crash remains under investigation.

