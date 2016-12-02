A list of pop-up shops, shows happening in the Treasure Valley

▪ The second annual “A Handmade Holiday,” 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 3344 N. Mountain View Drive, Boise. You’ll find mosaics, pottery, jewelry, photography, ornaments, clothing, artisan glass, drums, body and skin care, quilts, hats and more.
▪ “Hip Holiday Market,” 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Flying M Coffee/Concert Garage, 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. You’ll find 32 vendors, artists and artisan crafters.
▪ Moveable Boutique Pop-up Show, 1 to 5 p.m., 2903 Madison Ave., Boise. The vintage Air Stream trailer will be filled with handcrafted jewelry and work by indie and fair-trade artists. This month, 10 percent of sales will go to support the Standing Rock protesters.
▪ Holiday Open House, 202-8 37th St., Boise, will feature 10 artists, including La De Da Jewelry by Angie Sebolt, scarves from Erin Arthur, glass artist Lisa Stover, skin care from Anna Demetriades, style maven Heather Schwabe and origami artist Melissa Nodzu, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
▪ “Ramen! 3” multicourse dinner featuring ramen, appetizers, special edition Woodland Empire Ale Craft Beers, desserts, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Woodland Empire Ale Craft, 1114 W. Front St., Boise. More tickets will go on sale Monday, Dec. 5. Check the Facebook page for details.
▪ Sunday Supper Club, Saint Lawrence Gridiron, 705 W. Bannock St., Boise, 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, will feature a Christmas-themed menu. Check the restaurant’s Facebook page for the menu.
▪ Edwards Greenhouse, 4106 Sand Creek St., Boise, will again do its pop-up park inside one of the greenhouses, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 20-30. Free.
