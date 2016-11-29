Boise tea shop that survived 2015 fire has now closed its doors

Joyful Tea relocated to Garden City after the Boise International Market fire wiped out its first location in 2015.
The shop shut its doors Monday, according to a Facebook post on its page.
The Boise tea shop offered more than 150 different teas from China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Nepal.
Owner Terry Hathaway said the shop just ran into the age-old problem of “undercapitalization”: He wasn’t bringing in enough money to support the business.
The new space the business moved into on 6711 North Glenwood St. was much larger than the space in the International Market on 5823 Franklin Road. Hathaway needed to bring in more staff, but he wasn’t making enough to cover the extra insurance costs and staffing costs, he said.
For now, Hathaway is packing inventory up and putting it into storage, and said he plans to just catch his breath. Whether or not he’ll be able to bring the shop back to Boise is “a mystery,” but he plans to work on it starting next week, he said.
“I built a place for the community and the community loves it, so I might as well make it happen,” he said.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
