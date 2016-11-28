Boise pedestrian hurt in Overland crash sees condition improve at hospital

A pedestrian who was struck by a driver on Overland Road Saturday evening got upgraded from critical to serious condition Monday, according to Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams.
The man crossed the street (not using a crosswalk) just east of Orchard Street around 6 p.m. and was struck by a driver heading west on Overland. His injuries were initially deemed life-threatening, Williams said. Police have not specified which local hospital he was taken to.
The driver, an unidentified woman, could be cited, but the case is still under investigation, according to BPD. If you have any information about the case, you are urged to call 208-343-COPS.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
