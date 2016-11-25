For 19th year, Boiseans buy empty bowls to help others fill their bellies

Thousands of people waited in line to pick the perfect bowl, handcrafted and handpainted by area artists, children and community members, to help in Idaho Foodbank’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. The decision could take awhile, there being 3,400 bowls to choose from.
Chefs from 20 local restaurants prepared gallons of soups — oh, no, more choices — to “fill” the bowls. Wiley Earl, executive chef from Lucky Fins, made 25 gallons of roasted poblano and jalapeño soup. “We’ve run out every year,” he said. “We didn’t want to run out this year.”
The 19th annual event, held on the Friday after Thanksgiving at the Grove Plaza, usually raises $30,000 to provide food assistance to those badly in need this winter. “This year, we’re hoping for $35,000,” says Morgan Wilson, the Foodbank’s vice president of development.
CORRECTION: This is indeed the 19th year for Empty Bowls. An earlier headline gave the wrong number.
Comments