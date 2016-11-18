Arena-size crowd expected for Boise K-9 Jardo’s memorial service

1:39 Bucket of rocks a cherished tradition at Bishop Kelly Pause

2:21 Hiring refugees mutually beneficial for businesses

9:26 Boise State players, coaches discuss all 20 Broncos to be honored on senior night

0:31 Hotel California promotional spot

1:16 Boise Police Cpl. Chris Davis: Recovery from shooting is 'a day-by-day thing'

2:24 Murky future of health care in Idaho, nation

1:30 'Gilmore Girls' fans try out recipes from Eat Like a Gilmore

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

1:47 Idaho-made ornaments will add sparkle to U.S. Capitol Christmas tree