Arena-size crowd expected for Boise K-9 Jardo’s memorial service

Jardo, who died unexpectedly late Wednesday after he appeared to be recovering well from a gunshot wound, , will be honored at Taco Bell Arena at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Boise Police Department announced Friday evening.
The memorial service will be open to the public, and the doors will open at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony is expected to last one hour, police said.
Hundreds of Valley children and adults sent get-well cards, drawings and gifts for Jardo, who was shot Friday afternoon along with two Boise officers while trying to apprehend an armed suspect. He had surgery and lost a lung, then was released from WestVet on Saturday.
The 6-year-old Belgian Malinois made public appearances early this week, including at a Tuesday night vigil at the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial, where the crowd chanted his name. At that vigil, Police Chief Bill Bones said he had feared Jardo would die, but he was making a remarkable recovery and was expected to return to work on “light duty.”
Boise police dogs do not have bulletproof vests, a department spokeswoman said Thursday, but the idea has been discussed and will likely be discussed again.
But on Thursday afternoon, police announced that Jardo’s health took a sudden turn Wednesday evening, and he was rushed back to WestVet, where surgeons were unable to save him. Internal bleeding triggered a heart attack, veterinarians said.
Boise police Cpl. Kevin Holtry, shot several times Friday, remains at Boise’s Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where his condition has been upgraded from critical to serious. The other injured officer, Cpl. Chris Davis, was shot once in the leg and is recovering at home after one night in the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.
The man who reportedly shot the officers and K-9 was Marco Romero, wanted in connection with a double shooting and a carjacking in Meridian. Romero died of multiple gunshot wounds after four Boise officers shot at him. The shooting is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force, led by Garden City police.
Boise police suggest three ways to make donations in honor of Jardo.
-The Boise Police Canine Foundation through the Idaho CommunityFoundation.
-WestVet's Audrey Pet Foundation.
- Animal Medical Center Boise to donate for needy animals in our community.
