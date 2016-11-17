Injured Boise officer’s condition is improving after shootout

Boise Police Cpl. Kevin Holtry, injured in a Friday shootout with a fugitive, has been upgraded to serious condition at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, a hospital spokesman said Thursday evening.
Holtry, a member of the Special Operations Unit and a 17-year veteran of the BPD, had been listed in critical condition since he was shot multiple times Friday afternoon. Police Chief Bill Bones has said Holtry faces a long, difficult recovery but is tough and resilient.
A second SOU member, Cpl. Chris Davis, was shot once in the leg and released from Saint Alphonsus the next day. Police dog Jardo was shot once in the chest, had been expected to make a full recovery, but died unexpectedly late Wednesday.
Suspect Marco Romero, 33, of Nampa died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The gunfight erupted shortly before 4 p.m. Friday while the Special Operations Unit, similar to SWAT, and other officers searched neighborhoods north of Emerald Street and east of Orchard Street for Romero, who was wanted in connection with a double shooting and a carjacking in Meridian. Police said Romero shot the officers and K-9, and four Boise officers shot Romero.
Comments