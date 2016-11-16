Crash on eastbound Connector clogs traffic; no major injuries

Idaho State Police investigated the crash, which happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 184, the Connector, near the Curtis exit.
The left two lanes of the eastbound Connector were blocked for about 20 minutes, ISP reports.
At least one person reported minor injuries but was treated at the scene, and no one was taken to the hospital, a dispatcher said.
Dustin Black, 41, of Meridian failed to yield for slowing traffic and swerved to the left to avoid a collision, ISP reports. Instead, his Ford Ranger hit the median barrier, bounced off, and struck a Lincoln Navigator driven by Jesus Herrera Rivera, 46, of Boise, according to an ISP news release. Both drivers reportedly were wearing seatbelts.
