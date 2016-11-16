Kuna man dead after head-on collision

10:38 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin: UNLV a 'better team' than last year Pause

2:41 Immigration lawyers help French businessman with process

1:20 Weiser officer on teens: 'I would’ve put a bullet in ... each one of their heads'

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker

2:22 Pence: The American people have elected their new champion

1:20 Boise State football practice - Nov. 15, 2016

9:10 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on MW title possibilities: 'we never feel like we control anything until the end of the year'

1:46 Boise Police Chief Bill Bones reaches out to Treasure Valley kids

0:47 John Berryhill on bacon