Kuna man dead after head-on collision

A 56-year-old Kuna man, driving a pickup, died Tuesday night in a head-on crash with another pickup, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Donald Kraig Shaw died due to blunt force trauma at about 8:10 p.m., according to the Ada County coroner.
Shaw was driving west on Kuna Mora Road Tuesday evening when he crashed into a 34-year-old man driving east in a pick-up “near the middle of the road,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Shaw was not wearing a seat belt. Both trucks were totaled.
The 34-year-old was sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He had a passenger who was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.
Crews closed down Kuna Mora Road west of the Pleasant Valley Road intersection for several hours to clear the scene. They are still investigating the cause of the crash.
