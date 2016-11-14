Boise police chief invites kids to send get-well cards to injured officers, police dog

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones put out a video Monday afternoon inviting local children to send get-well cards to the two officers and a police dog who were injured during a shootout with a suspect Friday afternoon.
Cards, drawings and expressions of support are especially needed to decorate the hospital room of one of the officers, who remains in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, Bones said.
The officer’s name has not yet been released, but Bones has said he’s a 17-year veteran who serves in the Special Operations Unit, similar to SWAT. He also said the man faces a long, difficult recovery.
The other officer, Cpl. Chris Davis, was shot once and was released from the hospital Saturday. Police dog Jardo, shot in the chest, also got to go home Saturday and is recovering, although he lost a lung.
Bones encouraged kids to send messages to all three officers. Messages can be dropped off at the police station, he said, or police will be happy to come pick them up from schools or other locations.
The suspect officers were searching for was hiding in the neighborhood and died in the shootout, police said. On Monday, he was positively identified Monday as Marco L. Romero, whom police were searching for in connection with a double shooting and a carjacking in Meridian.
A vigil to support the critically injured officer will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial, at the Idaho State Police headquarters, 700 S. Stratford Drive in Meridian. A GoFundMe page for the officer had raised more than $43,000 by late Monday afternoon.
