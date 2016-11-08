Boise P&Z recommends approval of 59-home project on Warm Springs

The Boise City Council will have final say on whether developer Bill Clark's 59-home project on East Warm Springs Avenue is approved.
On Monday, the city's Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of the project. Clark asked for permission to build a total of 60 homes on the 14.5-acre parcel at 2570 E. Warm Springs Ave., but the commission recommended that he remove one home to allow easier passage by migrating mule deer and other wildlife.
Besides wildlife impacts, a few neighbors testified that they were worried about increasing traffic on Warm Springs and fire safety, especially in the wake of this summer's Table Rock fire.
The City Council’s hearing on Clark’s project has not been scheduled. City planner Cody Riddle said it likely will occur in December or January.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
