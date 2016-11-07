New Concrete surface should reduce maintenance costs at Cloverdale and Executive

Ada County Highway District has overhauled a heavily used industrial corridor in West Boise with new turn lanes, sidewalks, bike lanes and a concrete surface.
The $3.7 million project, which started in February, improved the stretch of Cloverdale Road from Franklin Road to Fairview Avenue. It is scheduled to wrap up this week. The corner of Coverdale and Executive Drive should be completely open Tuesday morning, the highway district announced Monday.
The new concrete surface at that intersection will help it withstand the stress of heavy trucks that frequently drive through the area. That should reduce maintenance costs in the long run.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
