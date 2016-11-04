Vista Bench throws a First Friday party

The Vista Bench is following in the tradition of Downtown Boise’s First Thursday with its own event: First Friday. Shop owners throughout the area will offer special deals and attractions as well as the chance to donate to Toys for Tots throughout the day and evening on Friday, Nov. 4.
Among the attractions: a chance to pre-order your Betty calendar featuring 13 months of photos of the beloved Vista washer woman, from her owners at Cucina De Paolo, 1504 S. Vista Ave. Your $20 gets you the calendar and benefits the Idaho Foodbank. Stop in from 7 to 9 p.m.
Find a full listing of events on the First Friday Facebook page.
The Vista Bench has been the focus of the city’s Energize Our Neighborhoods program which aims to spur economic growth and improve the standard of living in the area.
Comments