Local memorial set Sunday for Boise teen found dead in car

The event will be a life celebration for 19-year-old Peyton Chambers, his father, Chip Chambers, said Thursday.
Peyton Chambers' funeral and interment will be held Friday in Provo, Utah, but Treasure Valley friends and family are invited to attend a memorial at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Cathedral of the Rockies near Boise High School, where Chambers graduated in 2015. Doors will open at 1:15 p.m., his father said.
A passerby found Chambers' body in a car at Hyatt Lakes Reserve Wednesday morning, Oct. 26. Prosecutors say the teen died after a drug overdose earlier that week at the home of an acquaintance who is accused of moving the body. Tommy S. Basco, 29, is charged with felony failure to notify authorities of a death, and Boise police have said they are looking for information on other people who may have been involved.
