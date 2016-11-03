Forensic results pending in case of Boise woman killed in 2015

Ada County Sheriff’s detectives investigating the violent death of a 43-year-old Boise woman have completed dozens of interviews, gathered a significant amount of physical evidence and are now awaiting the results of forensic testing, an Ada County Sheriff’s spokesman said Thursday.
The sheriff hasn’t issued any warrants in connection with Ronie Parrott’s death. Her body was discovered in the Boise Foothills in Februrary, a half year after she went missing.
Once the forensic test results come back, the prosecutor will determine if there’s sufficient evidence to charge someone. Investigators have said they have a “strong working theory” of the crime but won’t talk about whether they have a suspect.
Parrott went missing in late August last year, and in September Boise police asked for the public’s help in finding her. In October of this year, authorities said Parrott died of multiple gunshot wounds to her head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Parrott, who had four children and two grandchildren, worked as a music promoter.
Investigators believe Parrott was killed sometime after she went to a Maverik convenience store at 27th and Main streets in Boise Aug. 25.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
