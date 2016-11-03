Boiseans: Have your say on curbside compost and Ann Morrison’s future

A new program approved by the Boise City Council in October, will let Boise residents have their household compost picked up curbside along with their garbage and recycling. The city is hosting three open houses where residents can learn more about the program and share their thoughts.
The open houses will be held at:
▪ Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6-7 p.m. at the Library! at Cole & Ustick (7557 W. Ustick Road)
▪ Tuesday, Nov. 29, 6-7 p.m. at the Library! at Collister (4724 W. State St.)
▪ Thursday, Dec. 1, 6-7 p.m. at the Library! at Hillcrest (5246 W. Overland Road)
The city will also offer an online survey at curbit.cityofboise.org for those who can’t attend but want to comment.
In addition to the open houses, city officials will meet with neighborhood associations across the city to solicit additional feedback.
Through the program, residents will be able to compost leaves, grass clippings, branches, yard trimmings, and fruit and vegetable kitchen scraps. Finished compost will be available free for all Boise residents participating in the program.
Curb It composting is slated to launch in summer of 2017 with weekly curbside pickup on the same day as regular trash pickup. Residents will have the opportunity to select from three green-lidded cart sizes during an open order period prior to the launch date.
It is estimated that about 80 percent of customers will see an increase of $3.40 in their monthly rates for trash pickup, depending on the level of service they choose. Customers who choose a different level of service, such as having multiple composting carts or choosing to not participate in the citywide program, would see a different monthly rate structure.
Detailed information and education about the new program will begin in February and run through the summer launch date.
Weigh in on Ann Morrison Park
Boise Parks & Recreation invites neighbors to attend and provide input for the Ann Morrison Park Master Plan update. The iconic park, named for the wife of construction magnate Harry Morrison, was developed in 1959. The park’s master plan has not been updated since then.
The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Boise Depot, 2603 W Eastover Terrace.
At the open house, city staffers will present the final concept for a new master plan developed with input from more than 1,000 comments received during the initial public outreach including open houses, face to face interviews and social media surveys.
