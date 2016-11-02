Part of Southeast Boise without power after vehicle hits pole

An estimated 202 Idaho Power customers lost power Wednesday morning after a vehicle hit a power pole, according to the Idaho Power messaging system.
The residents impacted are in Southeast Boise along Geckler Lane, Elwood Drive, Ivywild Street, Lexington Street, Wyoming Avenue, Sumac Street and Woodvine Street, according to the message.
The outage started around 11:15 a.m., and is expected to be fixed in a couple of hours. Idaho Power is scheduled to update residents on the issue at 1:45 p.m.
It’s not clear whether anyone was hurt in the crash that led to the outage.
