October 31, 2016 8:15 AM

Boise firefighters rescue dog who jumped from cliffs near Kuna

By Erin Fenner

The Boise technical rescue team worked with Kuna Fire Department to rescue a dog who jumped from the Dedication Point cliffs, according to a Boise Fire Department Facebook post.

The dog had jumped from a rock wall Sunday morning, and fell nearly 30 feet. Kuna firefighters made their way down to the dog and the rescue team lowered down a harness to crews so they could bring the pet up. The pup did not have any noticeable injuries but was taken to the vet by its owners, according to the post.

