Boise Whitewater Park's second phase up for discussion

A contractor hired by Boise Parks and Recreation is holding an open house Wednesday to discuss the new design for Boise Whitewater Park's newest phase.
The event starts at 6 p.m. in the AGC building, located at 1649 Shoreline Drive, No. 100.
Located just west of Quinn's Pond and Esther Simplot Park, which officially opens Wednesday, the park is a hot spot for kayakers, surfers and other wave junkies, as well as spectators. The first phase, completed in 2012, features a dam and attached gate that produce a wave for water enthusiasts to play and practice their techniques.
The second phase will occupy a half-mile stretch of river downstream from the first-phase dam. It is expected to feature lochs, boulders and other obstacles that produce a variety of wave types and difficulty levels. In March, the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation announced plans to donate $3.5 million to match money put up by the city of Boise for the park’s continued development.
The city hopes to complete the second phase by 2019.
