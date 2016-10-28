Funeral, celebration of life planned Friday for Boise architect Hummel

Charles F. Hummel died last week at age 91, leaving a legacy visible in buildings across Boise and the state of Idaho. His four children, friends, family and collegues are celebrating his life Friday.
“It would understate the point to say that Charles Hummel was dedicated to giving his time and talents for the public good; he embodied the best of what being a citizen really means,” reads his obituary published in the Idaho Statesman.
A Catholic vigil took place Thursday evening. Friday, a mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. at St. John’s Cathedral, followed by his burial at Morris Hill Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be hosted at Barber Park Education and Events Center at 5 p.m.
The family encouraged well-wishers to donate to Idaho Smart Growth or Corpus Christi House in lieu of flowers, according to the obituary.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Comments