Boise wants to hear from you on Spaulding Ranch future

Boise Parks and Recreation is holding an open house Nov. 10 for people to weigh in on what will become of Spaulding Ranch, located west of Cole Road just south of Mountain View Drive.
The event goes from 6-8 p.m. in the cafeteria of Capital High School, 8055 W. Goddard Road.
Spaulding Ranch was established in the late 1890s by Almon and Mary Spaulding. It is one of the few farmsteads that has withstood Boise's march of urbanization. For years, various developers proposed turning much of the 20-acre site into housing developments, but each plan fell through.
The city of Boise acquired Spaulding early this year by trading most of a 6.5-acre West End lot it owned between Main Street, Fairview Avenue, Whitewater Park Boulevard and 27th Street to LocalConstruct, a developer that converted Downtown Boise's historic Owyhee Hotel into apartments and office space, and is building a major apartment project in the Central Addition neighborhood.
The swap requires LocalConstruct to build at least 50 housing units and 10,000 square feet of commercial space on the West End property.
Ideas for Spaulding Ranch include turning it into a public agriculture education center.
If you can't attend the Nov. 10 open house, you can fill out an online survey here.
