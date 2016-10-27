Shelter cats in Boise don bowties in memorial tribute to teen

The mysterious death of a Boise teenager has hit many in the community hard, including fellow volunteers and furry friends at the Idaho Humane Society.
Sierra Bush, an 18-year-old Boise State University Honors College student, was found dead near Idaho City over the weekend, police said Tuesday. Police have said the circumstances of her death is suspicious but provided few other details. About 250 people attended a vigil at Boise State Wednesday night.
Bush, who also went by the name Simon, had many passions, including engineering, creative writing, cosplay, cats — and bowties, according to friends who spoke about her at Wednesday’s vigil.
That’s why students, faculty and staff at BSU plan to wear bowties in memory of Bush Friday.
Bush was a volunteer at the Idaho Humane Society the past couple years, working primarily in the cattery, a shelter spokeswoman said. On Thursday, several felines in the shelter’s cattery wore bowties in honor of their late caretaker.
The shelter shared a photo of three of the cats in this Facebook post, which by 5:30 p.m. had received nearly 600 “likes” and more than 100 shares.
A public memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 3430 N. Maple Grove Road. A GoFundMe account for funeral expenses and money for charities was set up. Nearly $8,000 had been raised by Thursday night.
