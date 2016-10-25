Missing Boise teen found dead near Idaho City

Sierra Bush, 18, was last seen alive at her family’s home Sept. 24 near Maple Grove and Goddard roads. She was found dead Saturday evening just south of Idaho City, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
“At this time, the cause of death is still under investigation,” said Boise County Coroner Pam Garlock in a statement.
BPD and Boise County are working together to investigate the cause of her death. Family members told the Statesman earlier in October they believed Bush was abducted.
“Sierra’s disappearance has been suspicious from the beginning and this is a tragic discovery for everyone who knows her,” said BPD Sgt. Justin Kendall in a statement. “Every missing person’s case is initially investigated as being suspicious and Sierra was not the type to disappear without telling anyone. For weeks, our detectives have been following up on leads and our investigation is ongoing.”
Bart Green, Bush’s stepfather, who is also a Meridian attorney, said Bush was full of potential and loving her first year at school at Boise State University.
“We are obviously very saddened by this news,” he said. “We want to thank all the people who have made an effort to search for and find Sierra, and we want to thank the law enforcement community for their very concerted efforts. And we hope and pray that they are able to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators of this crime and successfully prosecute and try and bring them to justice.”
Bush was part of the Boise State Honors College and had recently joined the beekeeper’s club, he said.
“She was a very cheerful young lady,” he said. “She was an excellent student.”
Green announced that Bush had been found Tuesday in a Facebook group called “Find Sierra Bush.”
“We are saddened to report that the Boise Police Department notified us last night that Sierra's body has been found. They requested that we delay saying anything until after they made their press release. Thank you to everyone for your efforts in helping to find Sierra,” he said in the post.
A person contacted Boise County dispatch who was “aware of the circumstance” and deputies were able to find Bush’s body in an “outdoor location,” according to the release.
Anyone with information on the case is still urged to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPs or contact BPD at 208-570-6290.
The investigation is ongoing.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
