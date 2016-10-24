Prominent Idaho architect Charles Hummel, whose work shaped Boise, has died

Renowned Idaho architect Charles Hummel died in his sleep this past week, family members confirmed Monday morning.
Charles Hummel was the grandson of namesake Charles Hummel, who designed the Idaho Capitol building and many other state projects with partner John Tourtellotte. The firm they started continues today as Hummel Architects, and has put its imprint on projects across the state.
The younger Hummel, born in Boise in 1925, carried the family mantle by designing memorable Idaho structures.
Boise architect Ty Morrison, past president of the Idaho chapter of the American Institute of Architects, worked for Hummel for more than two years upon moving to Boise in 1990.
“He was a great figure, always interested in preserving the architectural heritage of the city,” Morrison said. “He left a great legacy of work and touched the lives of many other architects in the community. He was always friendly, always had a kind word.”
Hummel was proudest of his design of the James A. McClure Federal Building, Morrison said. Hummel also designed the Len B. Jordan Building, a state office building across State Street from the Capitol known informally as the Hall of Mirrors. He shared in the design of the Boise Centre on the Grove.
Late in his career, he worked on renovations to St. John’s Cathedral and St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, both in Downtown Boise.
Morrison said Hummel was the last living recipient of AIA Idaho’s State Medal, the association’s highest honor, which is given for a body of work and for civic achievement.
