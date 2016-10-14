A first peek inside Boise State’s new Alumni and Friends Center

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of Boise State’s new 44,000-square-foot Alumni and Friends Center is among the festivities for this, the university’s homecoming weekend.
The ceremony, which is open to the public, will begin at about 6 p.m. immediately following the end of the homecoming parade.
Speakers for the grand opening celebration include Boise State President Bob Kustra, Vice President for University Advancement Laura C. Simic, Ada County Commissioner Jim Tibbs (who will issue a Boise State University Alumni Day Proclamation), and lead donor Allen Dykman.
Public tours of the building will be offered beginning at about 6:30 p.m.
Private donations paid for the construction of the center located directly across from Albertsons Stadium at 1173 University Drive.
There will be plenty of activity at the center leading up to the event. The Bronco Bash tailgate party begins at 4 p.m. and features music, food and games. Those attending will have a front-row spot to watch the parade pass by.
And if you’re making it a full Homecoming weekend, here’s your schedule:
Friday, Oct. 14: 6 p.m. Stueckle Sky Center. The Boise State Alumni Association invites the public to help honor the 2016 recipients of the Distinguished Alumni and Alumni Service awards. This annual homecoming celebration honors extraordinary alumni who exemplify the loyalty, passion and innovation found in all dedicated Broncos. For more details or to register to attend, visit alumni.boisestate.edu.
7-10 p.m. For the first time in its 104-year history, the Idaho State Capitol Building will be lit with Boise State University’s traditional blue and orange colors in honor of the university’s annual Homecoming celebration.
Saturday, Oct. 15: 5 p.m. Bronco fans and alumni are invited to join current Boise State students, faculty and staff for the annual homecoming parade. As a special surprise, alumni from the winning 2007 Fiesta Bowl team will be marching in the parade. It also will feature student floats, the current Bronco football team, the Blue Thunder marching band, Boise State cheerleaders, Mane Line dancers and more. It will begin near the intersection of University Drive and Brady Street and end near the intersection of University Drive and Denver Street.
8:15 p.m. Homecoming football game vs. Colorado State University. The 2007 Fiesta Bowl team and the 2016 Distinguished Alumni Award winners will be honored on the field at half-time.
