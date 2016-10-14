3 people evacuate Boise home engulfed in fire

Three adults evacuated a home on the 3000 block of West Whitman Drive early Friday morning after an unattended candle sparked a fire, according to a Boise Fire Department press release.
Crews responded to the fire at 4:17 a.m. and knocked it down by 4:35 a.m., according to the release.
Whitman #Fire: Fire knocked down in less than 20 minutes. Burnout Fund assisting family. Cause ruled accidental from an unattended candle.— Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) October 14, 2016
No one needed hospitalization, and the Burnout Fund is assisting the family with housing, according to the release.
BFD spokesperson Tammy Barry didn’t know the extent of the damage to the home, but urged residents to check the batteries on their smoke detectors. There were no working smoke detectors in the residence.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
