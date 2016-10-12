Have a first peek inside Boise’s new Downtown transit hub

Main Street Station is an underground public transportation center that lies beneath the U.S. Bank tower and The Grove Plaza in Downtown Boise.
Paid for largely with money from a federal earmark, it is part of City Center Plaza, a retail-office-convention-parking development that has been under construction for more than two years on the east side of The Grove.
It has eight bays for public transportation buses, with additional bus space available on Main Street between 9th Street and the station's exit ramp just west of Capitol Boulevard. The station also includes a customer service office, restrooms, a bike storage area with a repair station and a Boise Police Department satellite office.
Main Street Station service is scheduled to begin Oct. 24. Valley Regional Transit, the local public transportation authority that owns the transit center. The transit authority is holding an open house at 11 a.m. on Thursday to tell people about how Main Street Station will work and about regional bus service.
The open house will take place inside the transit center, located at 777 W. Main St., Suite 170, below the Clearwater Analytics building.
Two more informal drop-in events are scheduled: from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 20; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
Comments