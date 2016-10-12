Boise park pond closed while staff remove illegally stocked fish

Redwood Park Pond will be closed for about two weeks starting Wednesday as Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff treat the water to kill off the illegally placed fish, according to a Fish and Game press release.
Staff are hoping to eradicate rosy red shiners in the pond, a Midwestern minnow species and “popular aquarium trade fish,” according to the release.
“We've seen firsthand the negative impacts illegally-introduced fish species can have on our native and sportfish species. We don't want to take the risk of this species getting into other Idaho waters,” said Fish and Game fisheries manager Joe Kozfkay in a statement.
The pond will be treated with a naturally-occurring fish toxicant called rotenone, that should dissipate after approximately 14 days and will kill all the fish in the pond. The dead fish will be collected and put into a landfill, according to the release.
Fish and Game staff encouraged residents to not dump aquarium-acquired fish in ponds, and instead return them to pet stores, give them to responsible aquarium owners or humanely euthanize the fish. Staff will restock Redwood Park Pond next spring with bluegill and largemouth bass, according to the release.
