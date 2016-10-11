Time to pick last fruit on vine — frost advisory for Boise tonight

There could be frost on your pumpkins tomorrow, Boise gardeners — but overnight lows the rest of the week will be warmer. And rain is on the way.
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop to between 33 and 36.
“There will be some spots that get a freeze,” meteorologist Dave Groenert said.
In lower parts of the region, including Canyon, Payette and Gem counties, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing for a short time, 30 to 32.
Some gardeners may be covering sensitive plants or moving them inside.
Debbie Courson Smith, a University of Idaho advanced master gardener, said she’s going to pick the remaining tomatoes, peppers and butternut squash on her vines Tuesday to prevent the fruit from being damaged by cold overnight.
“I put the tomatoes with vines attached in big bowls and leave them in the pantry to ripen,” she said.
The forecast shows that low temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s to about 50 the rest of the week. A series of storm systems are expected to come through Thursday, bringing rain through the weekend.
The average first freeze (32 or below) for Boise is Oct. 10, and the first hard freeze (28 or below) is Oct. 23, according to Weather Service records.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
