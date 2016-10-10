Woman found dead in Boise canal was mother of two

A little more information about the woman who died in Boise's New York Canal last week came out Monday via a Go Fund Me page launched by a family friend.
Melissa Mariscal, her husband Carlos and two young children recently moved to Boise and previously lived in southern California, friend Vivian Andrade Desjardin told the Statesman via email.
The 37-year-old Mariscal was reported missing Oct. 1, and her body was recovered from the canal Oct. 7. The coroner's office reported she died in the canal, but a determination of the cause and manner of her death were awaiting test results.
"No foul play is suspected with her death at this time," according to a coroner's news release.
A Go Fund Me page Desjardin started Sunday to help cover funeral expenses had raised $1,135 from 15 donors by Monday evening.
"Melissa was a beautiful, loving soul. With a contagious laugh," Desjardin wrote on the GoFundMe page. "She had a quirky personality which you immediately were drawn to."
Mariscal was last seen walking in Columbia Village near Trailwinds Elementary and Les Bois Junior High Saturday evening, oct. 1. The New York Canal passes through that area just north of Amity. On Friday, her body was spotted in the canal between Cole and Maple Grove roads.
No funeral information for Mariscal had been announced by Monday evening.
Comments