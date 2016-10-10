Cougar sighting reported near Boise’s Les Bois Junior High

Dispatchers got one report just before 7 a.m. Monday of a mountain lion spotted near South Intercon Way and East Grand Forest Drive.
Boise police and Idaho Fish and Game employees have not been able to find the cougar or any evidence that one was around. But as of 9 a.m., they planned to remain on scene as a precaution, according to BPD.
Schools in the area (such as Les Bois Junior High, at 4150 East Grand Forest Drive) have been notified.
If you see the animal, call 911.
Boise police and Idaho Fish and Game provided these instructions on how to handle this type of wildlife sighting:
- Keep your distance and don’t attempt to approach or feed the animal. This is especially critical if the animal is with its offspring, since mothers are particularly fierce.
- Report wild animals that are injured or aggressive to 911 and do not attempt to provide aid to the animal. If it attempts to approach you, slowly back away.
- Remain vigilant and stay aware of your surroundings.
- Deer-proof your landscaping and trim brush to reduce possible hiding places for predators.
- Keep motion-sensitive lights near your residence.
- Make sure you have sturdy shelters for livestock and don’t let your pets out in the dawn, dusk or at nighttime.
- Don’t leave pet food outside.
- Avoid running when cougars are most active (in the dawn, dusk and nighttime) and try to run in groups.
- Keep close to small children.
- If you do run into a cougar, don’t run, but instead face the animal while making loud noises and waving your arms. Throw objects, and pick up small children. If you are attacked, fight back, and if you see someone get attacked, call 911.
